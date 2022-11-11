English
    NESCO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 142.87 crore, up 76.92% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NESCO are:

    Net Sales at Rs 142.87 crore in September 2022 up 76.92% from Rs. 80.76 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 81.90 crore in September 2022 up 86.19% from Rs. 43.99 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 116.62 crore in September 2022 up 94.14% from Rs. 60.07 crore in September 2021.

    NESCO EPS has increased to Rs. 11.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 6.24 in September 2021.

    NESCO shares closed at 642.60 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 13.68% returns over the last 6 months and 0.92% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations142.87103.0680.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations142.87103.0680.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials7.826.807.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.17-0.86-1.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.244.212.83
    Depreciation7.607.707.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.0026.4221.65
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax93.4058.7943.16
    Other Income15.637.799.81
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax109.0266.5852.97
    Interest4.603.202.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax104.4263.3850.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax104.4263.3850.65
    Tax22.529.686.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities81.9053.7043.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period81.9053.7043.99
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates81.9053.7043.99
    Equity Share Capital14.0914.0914.09
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.627.626.24
    Diluted EPS11.627.626.24
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.627.626.24
    Diluted EPS11.627.626.24
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

