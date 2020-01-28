Neptune Exports Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore, down 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.14 crore in December 2019 down 0% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019 down 108.43% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2019 down 50% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2018.