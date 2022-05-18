 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neogen Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.80 crore, up 69.15% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 08:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neogen Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 156.80 crore in March 2022 up 69.15% from Rs. 92.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.67 crore in March 2022 up 67.65% from Rs. 9.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.58 crore in March 2022 up 48.12% from Rs. 18.62 crore in March 2021.

Neogen EPS has increased to Rs. 5.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.00 in March 2021.

Neogen shares closed at 1,429.80 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.68% returns over the last 6 months and 62.55% over the last 12 months.

Neogen Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 156.80 132.64 92.70
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 156.80 132.64 92.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 108.34 94.79 52.28
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -18.13 -20.70 0.14
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.91 8.38 4.76
Depreciation 3.79 3.72 1.86
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.06 26.36 17.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.83 20.09 16.66
Other Income 0.96 0.04 0.10
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 23.79 20.13 16.76
Interest 5.02 6.36 3.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.77 13.77 13.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.77 13.77 13.26
Tax 3.10 3.29 3.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.67 10.48 9.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.67 10.48 9.35
Equity Share Capital 24.94 23.33 23.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.50 4.50 4.00
Diluted EPS 5.50 4.50 4.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.50 4.50 4.00
Diluted EPS 5.50 4.50 4.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
