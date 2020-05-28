Neogen Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.30 crore, up 3.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.30 crore in March 2020 up 3.1% from Rs. 79.83 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.34 crore in March 2020 down 16.1% from Rs. 8.75 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.87 crore in March 2020 down 2.88% from Rs. 16.34 crore in March 2019.

Neogen EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.15 in March 2020 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2019.

Neogen shares closed at 475.65 on May 27, 2020 (NSE) and has given 34.73% returns over the last 6 months and 58.79% over the last 12 months.