    Neogen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 170.12 crore, up 15.02% Y-o-Y

    August 08, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neogen Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 170.12 crore in June 2023 up 15.02% from Rs. 147.90 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2023 up 2.79% from Rs. 11.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.30 crore in June 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 25.61 crore in June 2022.

    Neogen EPS has increased to Rs. 4.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.46 in June 2022.

    Neogen shares closed at 1,564.55 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.72% returns over the last 6 months and 10.06% over the last 12 months.

    Neogen Chemicals
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations170.12203.92147.90
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations170.12203.92147.90
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials146.88135.60109.63
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-49.09-13.39-27.93
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.1112.839.86
    Depreciation4.924.293.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.7636.2931.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.5428.3020.76
    Other Income1.841.770.96
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.3830.0721.72
    Interest10.619.346.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax15.7720.7315.63
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax15.7720.7315.63
    Tax4.346.404.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.4314.3311.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.4314.3311.12
    Equity Share Capital24.9424.9424.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.585.764.46
    Diluted EPS4.585.764.46
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.585.764.46
    Diluted EPS4.585.764.46
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 8, 2023 09:44 am

