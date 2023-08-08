Neogen Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 170.12 crore, up 15.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.12 crore in June 2023 up 15.02% from Rs. 147.90 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.43 crore in June 2023 up 2.79% from Rs. 11.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.30 crore in June 2023 up 22.22% from Rs. 25.61 crore in June 2022.

Neogen EPS has increased to Rs. 4.58 in June 2023 from Rs. 4.46 in June 2022.

Neogen shares closed at 1,564.55 on August 07, 2023 (NSE) and has given 30.72% returns over the last 6 months and 10.06% over the last 12 months.