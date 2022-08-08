 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neogen Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.90 crore, up 74.75% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neogen Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 147.90 crore in June 2022 up 74.75% from Rs. 84.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.12 crore in June 2022 up 50.75% from Rs. 7.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.61 crore in June 2022 up 63.02% from Rs. 15.71 crore in June 2021.

Neogen EPS has increased to Rs. 4.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in June 2021.

Neogen shares closed at 1,477.45 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and 61.81% over the last 12 months.

Neogen Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 147.90 156.80 84.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 147.90 156.80 84.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 109.63 108.34 64.49
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -27.93 -18.13 -17.98
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.86 8.91 6.08
Depreciation 3.89 3.79 1.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 31.69 31.06 16.42
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.76 22.83 13.77
Other Income 0.96 0.96 0.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.72 23.79 13.87
Interest 6.09 5.02 3.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.63 18.77 10.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.63 18.77 10.25
Tax 4.51 3.10 2.87
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.12 15.67 7.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.12 15.67 7.38
Equity Share Capital 24.94 24.94 23.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.46 5.50 3.16
Diluted EPS 4.46 5.50 3.16
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.46 5.50 3.16
Diluted EPS 4.46 5.50 3.16
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 09:33 am
