Neogen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore, up 40.42% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neogen Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore in December 2022 up 40.42% from Rs. 132.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.71 crore in December 2022 up 40.36% from Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.54 crore in December 2022 up 32.24% from Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2021.

Neogen Chemicals
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 186.25 148.12 132.64
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 186.25 148.12 132.64
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 124.82 168.47 94.79
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.09 -89.61 -20.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.24 11.90 8.38
Depreciation 4.14 3.88 3.72
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 38.14 33.11 26.36
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 26.00 20.37 20.09
Other Income 1.40 0.50 0.04
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 27.40 20.87 20.13
Interest 6.66 6.86 6.36
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.74 14.01 13.77
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.74 14.01 13.77
Tax 6.03 4.12 3.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 14.71 9.89 10.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 14.71 9.89 10.48
Equity Share Capital 24.94 24.94 23.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.89 3.96 4.50
Diluted EPS 5.89 3.96 4.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.89 3.96 4.50
Diluted EPS 5.89 3.96 4.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
