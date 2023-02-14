Neogen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore, up 40.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore in December 2022 up 40.42% from Rs. 132.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.71 crore in December 2022 up 40.36% from Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.54 crore in December 2022 up 32.24% from Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2021.