    Neogen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore, up 40.42% Y-o-Y

    February 14, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neogen Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore in December 2022 up 40.42% from Rs. 132.64 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.71 crore in December 2022 up 40.36% from Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.54 crore in December 2022 up 32.24% from Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2021.

    Neogen EPS has increased to Rs. 5.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.50 in December 2021.

    Neogen shares closed at 1,298.60 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.39% returns over the last 6 months and -10.09% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations186.25148.12132.64
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations186.25148.12132.64
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials124.82168.4794.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.09-89.61-20.70
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.2411.908.38
    Depreciation4.143.883.72
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses38.1433.1126.36
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax26.0020.3720.09
    Other Income1.400.500.04
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4020.8720.13
    Interest6.666.866.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.7414.0113.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.7414.0113.77
    Tax6.034.123.29
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.719.8910.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.719.8910.48
    Equity Share Capital24.9424.9423.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.893.964.50
    Diluted EPS5.893.964.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.893.964.50
    Diluted EPS5.893.964.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Feb 14, 2023 11:33 am