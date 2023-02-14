Neogen Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore, up 40.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 186.25 crore in December 2022 up 40.42% from Rs. 132.64 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.71 crore in December 2022 up 40.36% from Rs. 10.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.54 crore in December 2022 up 32.24% from Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2021.

Neogen EPS has increased to Rs. 5.89 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.50 in December 2021.

Neogen shares closed at 1,298.60 on February 13, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.39% returns over the last 6 months and -10.09% over the last 12 months.