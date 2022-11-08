 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neogen Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.12 crore, up 30.87% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Neogen Chemicals are:

Net Sales at Rs 148.12 crore in September 2022 up 30.87% from Rs. 113.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.87 crore in September 2022 down 11.63% from Rs. 11.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.67 crore in September 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 20.69 crore in September 2021.

Neogen EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in September 2021.

Neogen shares closed at 1,503.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and 21.63% over the last 12 months.

Neogen Chemicals
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 148.12 147.90 113.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 148.12 147.90 113.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 168.47 109.63 76.15
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -89.61 -27.93 -11.99
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.90 9.86 8.14
Depreciation 3.88 3.89 2.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 33.11 31.69 20.35
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.37 20.76 18.20
Other Income 0.42 0.90 0.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.79 21.66 18.36
Interest 6.86 6.09 4.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.93 15.57 14.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.93 15.57 14.28
Tax 4.12 4.51 3.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.81 11.06 11.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.81 11.06 11.10
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.06 0.04 0.07
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 9.87 11.10 11.17
Equity Share Capital 24.94 24.94 23.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.95 4.45 4.79
Diluted EPS 3.95 4.45 4.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.95 4.45 4.79
Diluted EPS 3.95 4.45 4.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:44 pm
