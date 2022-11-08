Neogen Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.12 crore, up 30.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.12 crore in September 2022 up 30.87% from Rs. 113.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.87 crore in September 2022 down 11.63% from Rs. 11.17 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.67 crore in September 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 20.69 crore in September 2021.

Neogen EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in September 2021.

Neogen shares closed at 1,503.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and 21.63% over the last 12 months.