    Neogen Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 148.12 crore, up 30.87% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Neogen Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 148.12 crore in September 2022 up 30.87% from Rs. 113.18 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.87 crore in September 2022 down 11.63% from Rs. 11.17 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.67 crore in September 2022 up 19.24% from Rs. 20.69 crore in September 2021.

    Neogen EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.95 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.79 in September 2021.

    Neogen shares closed at 1,503.75 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.46% returns over the last 6 months and 21.63% over the last 12 months.

    Neogen Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations148.12147.90113.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations148.12147.90113.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials168.47109.6376.15
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-89.61-27.93-11.99
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.909.868.14
    Depreciation3.883.892.33
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.1131.6920.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.3720.7618.20
    Other Income0.420.900.15
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.7921.6618.36
    Interest6.866.094.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.9315.5714.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.9315.5714.28
    Tax4.124.513.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities9.8111.0611.10
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period9.8111.0611.10
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.060.040.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates9.8711.1011.17
    Equity Share Capital24.9424.9423.33
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.954.454.79
    Diluted EPS3.954.454.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.954.454.79
    Diluted EPS3.954.454.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:44 pm