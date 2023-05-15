Neogen Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 203.92 crore, up 30.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 203.92 crore in March 2023 up 30.05% from Rs. 156.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.31 crore in March 2023 down 8.5% from Rs. 15.64 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.32 crore in March 2023 up 24.94% from Rs. 27.47 crore in March 2022.

Neogen EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.50 in March 2022.

Neogen shares closed at 1,522.95 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.53% returns over the last 6 months and 2.18% over the last 12 months.