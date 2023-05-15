English
    Neogen Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 203.92 crore, up 30.05% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Neogen Chemicals are:

    Net Sales at Rs 203.92 crore in March 2023 up 30.05% from Rs. 156.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.31 crore in March 2023 down 8.5% from Rs. 15.64 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 34.32 crore in March 2023 up 24.94% from Rs. 27.47 crore in March 2022.

    Neogen EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.50 in March 2022.

    Neogen shares closed at 1,522.95 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.53% returns over the last 6 months and 2.18% over the last 12 months.

    Neogen Chemicals
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations203.92186.25156.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations203.92186.25156.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials135.60124.82108.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.39-19.09-18.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8312.248.91
    Depreciation4.294.143.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.2938.1431.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax28.3026.0022.83
    Other Income1.731.400.85
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.0327.4023.68
    Interest9.346.665.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.6920.7418.66
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.6920.7418.66
    Tax6.406.033.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.2914.7115.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.2914.7115.56
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.02-0.020.08
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates14.3114.6915.64
    Equity Share Capital24.9424.9424.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.745.895.50
    Diluted EPS5.745.895.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.745.895.50
    Diluted EPS5.745.895.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

