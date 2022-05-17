Neogen Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 156.80 crore, up 69.15% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 156.80 crore in March 2022 up 69.15% from Rs. 92.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.64 crore in March 2022 up 67.76% from Rs. 9.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 27.47 crore in March 2022 up 48.17% from Rs. 18.54 crore in March 2021.

Neogen EPS has increased to Rs. 5.50 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.99 in March 2021.

Neogen shares closed at 1,385.10 on May 16, 2022 (NSE)