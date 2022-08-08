Neogen Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 147.90 crore, up 74.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 147.90 crore in June 2022 up 74.75% from Rs. 84.64 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.10 crore in June 2022 up 50.9% from Rs. 7.36 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.55 crore in June 2022 up 63.26% from Rs. 15.65 crore in June 2021.

Neogen EPS has increased to Rs. 4.45 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.15 in June 2021.

Neogen shares closed at 1,477.45 on August 05, 2022 (NSE) and has given -14.05% returns over the last 6 months and 61.81% over the last 12 months.