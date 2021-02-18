Neogen Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 85.18 crore, up 3.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.18 crore in December 2020 up 3.5% from Rs. 82.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.51 crore in December 2020 up 3.91% from Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.89 crore in December 2020 up 5.5% from Rs. 16.01 crore in December 2019.

Neogen EPS has increased to Rs. 3.66 in December 2020 from Rs. 3.46 in December 2019.

Neogen shares closed at 904.50 on February 17, 2021 (NSE)