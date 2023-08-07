Neogen Chemicals stock sinks 3% on decline in Q1 profit

The bromine-based compounds manufacturer has also undertaken several expansion plans. The expansion of speciality organic chemicals capacity by 60,000 litres is expected to be commissioned by March 2024.

Shares of Neogen Chemicals Limited tumbled 3 percent to Rs 1,530 on August 7 on the NSE after the company reported a 12 percent on-year decline in net profit to Rs 9.75 crore.

The company cited high finance costs and depreciation due to the ongoing expansion initiatives as reasons behind the decline in profit. It also cited the impact of initial costs associated with the re-starting of the BuLi Chem facility and admin-related expenditures linked to Neogen Ionics Limited.

Its revenue from operations jumped 11.5 percent to Rs 164.88 crore as against Rs 148 crore last fiscal following addition of new capacities in organic and inorganic chemicals through brownfield expansion, the company said in an exchange filing on August 6.

Follow our market blog for all the live action

Chairman Haridas Kanani said the revenue increase came despite a challenging external environment, weakened by prolonged global inventory destocking situation, swift re-opening of China, persistent impact of Russia's conflict with Ukraine as well as moderation in some of the key developed markets.

The bromine-based compounds manufacturer has also undertaken several expansion plans. The expansion of speciality organic chemicals capacity

by 60,000 litres is expected to be commissioned by March 2024.

On the battery chemical's business, the company has planned for a new capacity of 400 MTPA (92m3) for manufacturing lithium electrolyte salts and additives. As per the disclosure, this is expected to be commissioned by September 2023.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.