Neo Infracon Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore, down 54.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.22 crore in September 2022 down 54.54% from Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2022 down 93.8% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in September 2022 down 77.78% from Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2021.

Neo Infracon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

Neo Infracon shares closed at 13.79 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.04% returns over the last 6 months and -31.05% over the last 12 months.