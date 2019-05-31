Neo Infracon Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 86.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in March 2019 down 86.31% from Rs. 0.64 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2019 up 86.73% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2019 up 100% from Rs. 0.56 crore in March 2018.

Neo Infracon shares closed at 27.00 on May 30, 2019 (BSE)