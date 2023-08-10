Neo Infracon Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 40.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 40.27% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.09 crore in June 2023 up 180.37% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.12 crore in June 2023 up 250% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

Neo Infracon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2022.

Neo Infracon shares closed at 9.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.81% returns over the last 6 months and -26.50% over the last 12 months.