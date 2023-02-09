Neo Infracon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 77.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 77.49% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 129.55% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 105.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.