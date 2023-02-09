 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neo Infracon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 77.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neo Infracon are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 77.49% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 129.55% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 105.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.

Neo Infracon
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.18 0.22 0.78
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.18 0.22 0.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.11 0.12 0.53
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.05 0.04 0.04
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.02 0.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.04 0.18
Other Income -- -- --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.01 0.04 0.18
Interest 0.03 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.05 0.01 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.05 0.01 0.15
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 0.01 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 0.01 0.15
Equity Share Capital 5.31 5.31 5.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 0.02 0.29
Diluted EPS -0.09 0.02 0.29
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.09 0.02 0.29
Diluted EPS -0.09 0.02 0.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited