Neo Infracon Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore, down 77.49% Y-o-Y
February 09, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Neo Infracon are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.18 crore in December 2022 down 77.49% from Rs. 0.78 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 129.55% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2022 down 105.56% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2021.
Neo Infracon shares closed at 11.85 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -15.36% returns over the last 6 months and -47.91% over the last 12 months.
|Neo Infracon
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.18
|0.22
|0.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.18
|0.22
|0.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.11
|0.12
|0.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.18
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.01
|0.04
|0.18
|Interest
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.15
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|0.01
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|5.31
|5.31
|5.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.02
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.02
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.09
|0.02
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.09
|0.02
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited