Neo Infracon Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore, up 510.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.73 crore in September 2021 up 510.5% from Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.42 crore in September 2021 up 75.13% from Rs. 0.24 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.68 crore in September 2021 up 36% from Rs. 0.50 crore in September 2020.

Neo Infracon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.46 in September 2020.

Neo Infracon shares closed at 26.00 on November 01, 2021 (BSE) and has given 73.91% returns over the last 6 months and 69.38% over the last 12 months.