Neo Infracon Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore, up 378.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.39 crore in March 2023 up 378.44% from Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2023 up 513.83% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2023 up 80% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Neo Infracon EPS has increased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

Neo Infracon shares closed at 8.87 on May 15, 2023 (BSE) and has given -37.40% returns over the last 6 months and -21.50% over the last 12 months.