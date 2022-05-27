Neo Infracon Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, down 93.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in March 2022 down 93.78% from Rs. 14.76 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2022 down 83.26% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022 down 58.33% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

Neo Infracon EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.89 in March 2021.

Neo Infracon shares closed at 12.95 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)