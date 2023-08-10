Neo Infracon Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, up 40.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2023 up 40.27% from Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2023 down 22.73% from Rs. 0.18 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in June 2023 down 183.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2022.

Neo Infracon shares closed at 9.90 on August 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -16.81% returns over the last 6 months and -26.50% over the last 12 months.