 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Neo Infracon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 83.32% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Neo Infracon are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 83.32% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 220.15% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 128.81% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.

Neo Infracon
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.43 1.24 2.60
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.43 1.24 2.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.36 1.13 2.34
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.19 0.17 0.18
Depreciation 0.06 0.05 0.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.29 0.24 0.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.47 -0.35 -0.26
Other Income 0.25 0.49 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.23 0.14 0.57
Interest 0.18 0.20 0.22
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.41 -0.06 0.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.41 -0.06 0.35
Tax 0.00 -- 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.41 -0.06 0.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.41 -0.06 0.34
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.41 -0.06 0.34
Equity Share Capital 5.31 5.31 5.31
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.77 -0.11 0.64
Diluted EPS -0.77 -0.11 0.64
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.77 -0.11 0.64
Diluted EPS -0.77 -0.11 0.64
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited