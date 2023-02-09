Neo Infracon Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore, down 83.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.43 crore in December 2022 down 83.32% from Rs. 2.60 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2022 down 220.15% from Rs. 0.34 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2022 down 128.81% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2021.