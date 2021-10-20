NELCO Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.28 crore, up 260.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.28 crore in September 2021 up 260.95% from Rs. 9.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2021 down 95.68% from Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.65 crore in September 2021 up 5.58% from Rs. 2.51 crore in September 2020.

NELCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.71 in September 2020.

NELCO shares closed at 960.10 on October 19, 2021 (NSE)