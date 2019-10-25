NELCO Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.19 crore, up 11.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.19 crore in September 2019 up 11.53% from Rs. 8.24 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.08 crore in September 2019 down 67.95% from Rs. 9.61 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.26 crore in September 2019 up 258.24% from Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2018.

NELCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.21 in September 2018.

NELCO shares closed at 248.35 on October 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.83% returns over the last 6 months and 8.40% over the last 12 months.