NELCO Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore, up 2.74% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 8.24 crore in September 2018 up 2.74% from Rs. 8.02 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.61 crore in September 2018 up 285.94% from Rs. 2.49 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.91 crore in September 2018 down 13.33% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2017.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 4.21 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.09 in September 2017.

NELCO shares closed at 240.30 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given 27.24% returns over the last 6 months and 117.96% over the last 12 months.