NELCO Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.28 crore, up 43.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.28 crore in March 2023 up 43.53% from Rs. 39.21 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2023 up 72.1% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.57 crore in March 2023 up 89.71% from Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2022.