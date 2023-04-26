English
    NELCO Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 56.28 crore, up 43.53% Y-o-Y

    April 26, 2023 / 09:03 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NELCO are:

    Net Sales at Rs 56.28 crore in March 2023 up 43.53% from Rs. 39.21 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.71 crore in March 2023 up 72.1% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.57 crore in March 2023 up 89.71% from Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2022.

    NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 3.38 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2022.

    NELCO shares closed at 608.30 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.12% returns over the last 6 months and -14.02% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations56.2851.9139.21
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations56.2851.9139.21
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--0.260.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.985.645.17
    Depreciation2.932.681.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses36.3335.1226.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.048.215.24
    Other Income0.600.880.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.649.095.89
    Interest0.900.870.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.748.225.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.748.225.12
    Tax3.032.370.64
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.715.854.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.715.854.48
    Equity Share Capital22.8222.8222.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.382.571.96
    Diluted EPS3.382.571.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.382.571.96
    Diluted EPS3.382.571.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
