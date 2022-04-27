NELCO Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 39.21 crore, up 276.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 39.21 crore in March 2022 up 276.66% from Rs. 10.41 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2022 up 128.57% from Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2022 up 247.51% from Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2021.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.86 in March 2021.

NELCO shares closed at 714.70 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)