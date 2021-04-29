NELCO Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.41 crore, up 2.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.41 crore in March 2021 up 2.36% from Rs. 10.17 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in March 2021 up 15.98% from Rs. 1.69 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2021 down 19.64% from Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2020.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.74 in March 2020.

NELCO shares closed at 190.30 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 4.13% returns over the last 6 months and 9.18% over the last 12 months.