NELCO Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 41.70 crore, up 22.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 41.70 crore in June 2022 up 22.11% from Rs. 34.15 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.71 crore in June 2022 down 31.91% from Rs. 3.98 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in June 2022 up 1.95% from Rs. 7.17 crore in June 2021.

NELCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.19 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.74 in June 2021.

NELCO shares closed at 623.55 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.29% returns over the last 6 months and 64.59% over the last 12 months.