NELCO Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore, up 12.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.18 crore in June 2019 up 12.22% from Rs. 8.18 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.86 crore in June 2019 up 136.55% from Rs. 2.90 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.33 crore in June 2019 up 156.04% from Rs. 0.91 crore in June 2018.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.27 in June 2018.

NELCO shares closed at 270.80 on July 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -0.50% returns over the last 6 months and 4.62% over the last 12 months.