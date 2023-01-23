NELCO Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 51.91 crore, up 42.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 51.91 crore in December 2022 up 42.14% from Rs. 36.52 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.85 crore in December 2022 up 128.52% from Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.77 crore in December 2022 up 72.58% from Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2021.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.12 in December 2021.

NELCO shares closed at 671.55 on January 20, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.47% returns over the last 6 months and -23.54% over the last 12 months.