NELCO Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 36.52 crore, up 285.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 36.52 crore in December 2021 up 285.23% from Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in December 2021 down 22.66% from Rs. 3.31 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.82 crore in December 2021 up 274.73% from Rs. 1.82 crore in December 2020.

NELCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.45 in December 2020.

NELCO shares closed at 836.50 on January 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 120.80% returns over the last 6 months and 307.65% over the last 12 months.