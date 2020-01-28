NELCO Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 9.79 crore, up 17.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.79 crore in December 2019 up 17.25% from Rs. 8.35 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2019 down 39.88% from Rs. 3.41 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.93 crore in December 2019 down 13.31% from Rs. 3.38 crore in December 2018.

NELCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.49 in December 2018.

NELCO shares closed at 235.60 on January 27, 2020 (BSE) and has given -0.25% returns over the last 6 months and -1.55% over the last 12 months.