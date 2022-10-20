NELCO Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.44 crore, up 23.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.44 crore in September 2022 up 23.23% from Rs. 61.22 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in September 2022 up 31.47% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.09 crore in September 2022 up 28.75% from Rs. 11.72 crore in September 2021.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.96 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.49 in September 2021.

NELCO shares closed at 866.75 on October 19, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.25% returns over the last 6 months and -4.97% over the last 12 months.