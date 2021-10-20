NELCO Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 61.22 crore, up 15.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.22 crore in September 2021 up 15.03% from Rs. 53.22 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2021 up 53.15% from Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.72 crore in September 2021 up 6.55% from Rs. 11.00 crore in September 2020.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.49 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.97 in September 2020.

NELCO shares closed at 960.10 on October 19, 2021 (NSE)