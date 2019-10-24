NELCO Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 53.58 crore, up 18.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 53.58 crore in September 2019 up 18.57% from Rs. 45.19 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.53 crore in September 2019 down 84.84% from Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.12 crore in September 2019 up 32.54% from Rs. 8.39 crore in September 2018.

NELCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.67 in September 2019 from Rs. 4.42 in September 2018.

NELCO shares closed at 258.80 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -9.98% returns over the last 6 months and 18.04% over the last 12 months.