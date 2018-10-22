NELCO Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 45.19 crore, Up 25.11% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NELCO are: Net Sales at Rs 45.19 crore in September 2018 Up 25.11% from Rs. 36.12 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.09 crore in September 2018 Up 254.04% from Rs. 2.85 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.39 crore in September 2018 Up 20.03% from Rs. 6.99 crore in September 2017. NELCO EPS has Increased to Rs. 4.42 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.25 in September 2017. NELCO shares closed at 240.30 on October 19, 2018 (NSE) and has given 27.24% returns over the last 6 months and 117.96% over the last 12 months. NELCO Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 45.19 49.03 36.12 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 45.19 49.03 36.12 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 9.51 11.32 3.29 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.29 -0.03 1.44 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 6.54 6.94 5.35 Depreciation 2.96 2.89 2.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.18 22.20 21.54 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 4.29 5.71 2.40 Other Income 1.14 0.72 2.49 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.43 6.43 4.89 Interest 1.59 1.47 1.53 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.84 4.96 3.36 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.84 4.96 3.36 Tax -6.15 1.02 0.61 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.99 3.94 2.75 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.99 3.94 2.75 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.10 -0.01 0.10 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.09 3.93 2.85 Equity Share Capital 22.82 22.82 22.82 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.42 1.72 1.25 Diluted EPS 4.42 1.72 1.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.42 1.72 1.25 Diluted EPS 4.42 1.72 1.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 22, 2018 11:52 am