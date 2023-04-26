NELCO Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.98 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.98 crore in March 2023 up 14.35% from Rs. 71.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2023 up 86.8% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.67 crore in March 2023 up 24.17% from Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2022.