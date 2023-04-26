NELCO Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 81.98 crore, up 14.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.98 crore in March 2023 up 14.35% from Rs. 71.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.66 crore in March 2023 up 86.8% from Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.67 crore in March 2023 up 24.17% from Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2022.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.33 in March 2022.

NELCO shares closed at 608.30 on April 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -31.12% returns over the last 6 months and -14.02% over the last 12 months.