NELCO Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.69 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NELCO are:

Net Sales at Rs 71.69 crore in March 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 64.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022 down 32.37% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2022 up 0.85% from Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2021.

NELCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2021.

NELCO shares closed at 714.70 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)

Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 71.69 72.06 64.83
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 71.69 72.06 64.83
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.58 18.58 9.29
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.82 -1.53 1.71
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.64 8.19 9.46
Depreciation 7.02 6.40 5.89
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 35.60 32.54 31.09
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.67 7.88 7.39
Other Income 1.54 1.44 0.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 7.21 9.32 8.22
Interest 1.98 2.07 1.92
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.23 7.25 6.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 5.23 7.25 6.30
Tax 2.20 1.99 1.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.03 5.26 4.48
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.03 5.26 4.48
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 3.03 5.26 4.48
Equity Share Capital 22.82 22.82 22.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 2.30 1.96
Diluted EPS 1.33 2.30 1.96
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.33 2.30 1.96
Diluted EPS 1.33 2.30 1.96
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #NELCO #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Apr 27, 2022 10:35 am
