NELCO Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 71.69 crore, up 10.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.69 crore in March 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 64.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.03 crore in March 2022 down 32.37% from Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.23 crore in March 2022 up 0.85% from Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2021.

NELCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.33 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in March 2021.

NELCO shares closed at 714.70 on April 26, 2022 (NSE)