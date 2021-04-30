MARKET NEWS

NELCO Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

April 30, 2021 / 01:59 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NELCO are:

Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore in March 2021 up 5.88% from Rs. 61.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2021 down 23.02% from Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2021 down 11.92% from Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2020.

NELCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.55 in March 2020.

NELCO shares closed at 201.35 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.18% returns over the last 6 months and 15.52% over the last 12 months.

NELCO
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations64.8358.5561.23
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations64.8358.5561.23
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods9.297.935.05
Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.711.121.75
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost9.468.128.53
Depreciation5.895.555.35
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.0929.9030.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.395.9310.21
Other Income0.830.290.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.226.2210.67
Interest1.922.223.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.304.007.00
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax6.304.007.00
Tax1.820.181.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.483.825.82
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.483.825.82
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.483.825.82
Equity Share Capital22.8222.8222.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.961.672.55
Diluted EPS1.961.672.55
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.961.672.55
Diluted EPS1.961.672.55
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #NELCO #Results #Telecommunications - Equipment
first published: Apr 30, 2021 01:47 pm

