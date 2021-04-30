NELCO Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore, up 5.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.83 crore in March 2021 up 5.88% from Rs. 61.23 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.48 crore in March 2021 down 23.02% from Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.11 crore in March 2021 down 11.92% from Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2020.

NELCO EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.96 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.55 in March 2020.

NELCO shares closed at 201.35 on April 29, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.18% returns over the last 6 months and 15.52% over the last 12 months.