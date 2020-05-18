NELCO Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.23 crore, up 18.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.23 crore in March 2020 up 18.87% from Rs. 51.51 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.82 crore in March 2020 up 36.3% from Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.02 crore in March 2020 up 31.74% from Rs. 12.16 crore in March 2019.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.55 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.87 in March 2019.

NELCO shares closed at 160.75 on May 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.94% returns over the last 6 months and -39.31% over the last 12 months.