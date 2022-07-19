 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NELCO Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.68 crore, up 48.24% Y-o-Y

Jul 19, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NELCO are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.68 crore in June 2022 up 48.24% from Rs. 55.10 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2022 up 7.76% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in June 2022 up 12.31% from Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2021.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in June 2021.

NELCO shares closed at 623.55 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.29% returns over the last 6 months and 64.59% over the last 12 months.

NELCO
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 81.68 71.69 55.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 81.68 71.69 55.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.10 16.58 8.06
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.34 -1.82 -3.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.98 8.64 8.76
Depreciation 6.28 7.02 5.71
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 37.90 35.60 29.52
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.76 5.67 6.42
Other Income 0.29 1.54 1.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.05 7.21 7.94
Interest 2.38 1.98 1.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.67 5.23 6.12
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.67 5.23 6.12
Tax 1.95 2.20 1.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.72 3.03 4.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.72 3.03 4.38
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 4.72 3.03 4.38
Equity Share Capital 22.82 22.82 22.82
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 1.33 1.92
Diluted EPS 2.07 1.33 1.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.07 1.33 1.92
Diluted EPS 2.07 1.33 1.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 19, 2022 10:41 am
