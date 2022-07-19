English
    NELCO Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 81.68 crore, up 48.24% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2022 / 10:46 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NELCO are:

    Net Sales at Rs 81.68 crore in June 2022 up 48.24% from Rs. 55.10 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.72 crore in June 2022 up 7.76% from Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.33 crore in June 2022 up 12.31% from Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2021.

    NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 2.07 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.92 in June 2021.

    NELCO shares closed at 623.55 on July 18, 2022 (NSE) and has given -27.29% returns over the last 6 months and 64.59% over the last 12 months.

    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations81.6871.6955.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations81.6871.6955.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.1016.588.06
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.34-1.82-3.37
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.988.648.76
    Depreciation6.287.025.71
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses37.9035.6029.52
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.765.676.42
    Other Income0.291.541.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.057.217.94
    Interest2.381.981.82
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.675.236.12
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.675.236.12
    Tax1.952.201.74
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.723.034.38
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.723.034.38
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates4.723.034.38
    Equity Share Capital22.8222.8222.82
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.331.92
    Diluted EPS2.071.331.92
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.071.331.92
    Diluted EPS2.071.331.92
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2022 10:41 am
