NELCO Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 55.10 crore, up 11.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 55.10 crore in June 2021 up 11.27% from Rs. 49.52 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.38 crore in June 2021 up 138.04% from Rs. 1.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.65 crore in June 2021 up 26.04% from Rs. 10.83 crore in June 2020.

NELCO EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.81 in June 2020.

NELCO shares closed at 371.50 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 76.74% returns over the last 6 months and 83.64% over the last 12 months.